UK Markets Tumble Amid Global Tensions and Shifting Political Landscape

The UK's major stock indexes closed lower on Monday as global tensions persisted, impacting risk sentiment. The financial markets showed little positive response to Andy Burnham's recent appointment as Britain's prime minister.

The FTSE 100 saw a drop of 0.7%, marking its largest one-day decline in two weeks, while the FTSE 250 and small-cap indexes also experienced losses. Burnham, aiming to transform Britain's politics, is set to announce measures on Tuesday to address pressing national issues.

Speculation surrounds Burnham's choice of finance minister, with interior minister Shabana Mahmood emerging as a key candidate. Meanwhile, market sectors like homebuilders and airlines suffered losses due to factors such as rising interest rates and global geopolitical tensions.