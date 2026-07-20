Delhi Protests Escalate: Police and Protesters Clash Amid Demands

In a significant escalation of protests in Delhi, police on Monday confirmed using crowd-control measures after demonstrators turned violent, resorting to stone-pelting. Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma stated that the march towards Parliament defied prohibitory orders and required immediate police action.

With over 50 police and paramilitary personnel injured, including officers from the Indian Police Service and Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service, the situation necessitated detaining several protesters. Law enforcement officials are examining multiple video footages to identify individuals involved, some of whom concealed their identities with cloth coverings.

Amidst the chaos, the Cockroach Janata Party presented its demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to government representatives. Despite meetings with government officials, the protest continues, with aims to resolve issues surrounding the NEET exam controversy and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release.