Rapid Recovery: Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat Rebounds After Drone Strike

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery, a key facility within Russia's Baskhortostan region, has made a swift recovery following last week's Ukrainian drone strike. Interfax reported on Monday that the damage was repaired with local officials confirming the restoration.

The Salavat petrochemical complex, one of the Urals' largest and most significant industrial sites, paused its operations on Tuesday in response to the attack. Two industry sources stated this temporary shutdown was necessary due to the extent of the damage.

With repairs now completed, the complex is back in operation, reflecting resilience amidst regional tensions. The rapid restoration showcases the quick response efforts implemented by the facility's management and regional authorities.