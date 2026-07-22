Hungry Pelicans Signal Alarming El Niño Impact on Peru's Economy

Hundreds of hungry pelicans are crowding Peruvian ports and coastal markets, a stark indicator of the growing impact of the El Niño weather pattern threatening crucial economic sectors in the country.

Rising ocean temperatures associated with El Niño are disrupting Peru’s marine ecosystems, leading to reduced fish stocks and forcing pelicans to urban areas. While some find scraps from fishermen, many birds face starvation as their natural food sources dwindle, according to marine biologist Carlos Zavalaga.

Climate experts warn of a potentially severe El Niño this year, heightening risks of droughts, floods, and heatwaves. The broader economic repercussions are concerning, with Peru’s fishing industry nervous about not reaching its projected $5 billion exports for this year, following last year’s $4.6 billion, as per Alfonso Miranda, former vice minister of fisheries.