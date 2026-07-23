Europe's Drought Crisis: Climate Change's Alarming Role

Europe is grappling with severe drought conditions exacerbated by climate change, according to scientists who have analyzed the situation. Extreme heat is causing rapid evaporation of water supplies, a situation affecting countries like Romania and Greece, disrupting industries and agriculture.

The World Weather Attribution group reports that while climate change did not cause this season’s lack of rainfall, it has intensified the impact by making extremely high temperatures more likely, thereby accelerating evaporation from soils and waterways.

The group’s analysis suggests that these evaporation conditions are substantially more likely now than during pre-industrial times. Scientists warn that climate change is transforming drought dynamics in Europe, shifting the focus from insufficient rainfall to increased evaporation due to persistent heat.