Energy facility on fire in Russia's Volgograd region after drone attack, governor says

​An ​energy facility ‌and warehouses ​in Russia's Volgograd region ‌caught fire after a drone attack, regional Governor ‌Andrei Bocharov said on ‌Friday on the social media app Telegram.

He ⁠did ​not ⁠provide details about the ⁠facilities on fire in the ​region, which is home ⁠to the Lukoil-owned Volgograd ⁠oil ​refinery. Bocharov said that five ⁠people were seeking medical help ⁠following ⁠the attacks.