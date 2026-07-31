Energy facility on fire in Russia's Volgograd region after drone attack, governor says

A drone attack in Russia's Volgograd region sparked a fire at an energy facility and warehouses, injuring five people and prompting a response from regional authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 07:17 IST
Energy facility on fire in Russia's Volgograd region after drone attack, governor says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​An ​energy facility ‌and warehouses ​in Russia's Volgograd region ‌caught fire after a drone attack, regional Governor ‌Andrei Bocharov said on ‌Friday on the social media app Telegram.

He ⁠did ​not ⁠provide details about the ⁠facilities on fire in the ​region, which is home ⁠to the Lukoil-owned Volgograd ⁠oil ​refinery. Bocharov said that five ⁠people were seeking medical help ⁠following ⁠the attacks.

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