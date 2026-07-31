Energy facility on fire in Russia's Volgograd region after drone attack, governor says
A drone attack in Russia's Volgograd region sparked a fire at an energy facility and warehouses, injuring five people and prompting a response from regional authorities.
- Country:
- Russia
An energy facility and warehouses in Russia's Volgograd region caught fire after a drone attack, regional Governor Andrei Bocharov said on Friday on the social media app Telegram.
He did not provide details about the facilities on fire in the region, which is home to the Lukoil-owned Volgograd oil refinery. Bocharov said that five people were seeking medical help following the attacks.
ALSO READ
-
Iran’s Foreign Minister Stresses Importance of Egyptian Security Amid Rising Tensions
-
Deadly Drone Ambush Escalates Militancy at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border
-
Ukrainian Drones Strike Taman Port: Regional Tensions Rise
-
Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Wildberries Facility
-
Fire Erupts at Wildberries Warehouse After Drone Assault