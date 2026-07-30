Deadly Drone Ambush Escalates Militancy at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

A drone attack and subsequent ambush by Islamist militants at a police post in northwest Pakistan resulted in at least 10 police fatalities, police officials reported. This marks the second attack of such nature within a week in the beleaguered region.

The incident unfolded late Wednesday in the Hangu district, close to the Afghan border, a region notorious for hosting militant factions. Recent months have seen a notable surge in militancy in Pakistan's border areas, predominantly targeting military and law enforcement amid ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions.

Islamabad has accused militants of utilizing safe havens in Afghanistan for training and executing attacks within Pakistan, allegations denied by Afghanistan's Taliban government, labeling the issue as Pakistan's internal affair. The latest attack involved quadcopter drones equipped with improvised explosive devices; however, no group has claimed responsibility, echoing the backdrop of a recent suicide bombing claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.