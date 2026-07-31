WMO opens global youth contest for flood and drought solutions

Young people with ideas to tackle floods and droughts now have an opportunity to turn those ideas into action as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launches the fourth edition of its Global Integrated Flood and Drought Management Competition for Youth-Led Projects. The initiative encourages youth to create practical, community-focused projects that strengthen resilience against water-related disasters, especially in regions facing growing climate risks. Winning proposals will receive financial support and expert guidance from hydrology specialists to help bring their ideas to life.

Youth voices at the centre of climate resilience

Floods and droughts are becoming more frequent and severe, affecting livelihoods, food production and access to clean water in many parts of the world. Young people often face the greatest impact of these disasters, yet their perspectives are still missing from many climate discussions and decision-making spaces. Through this competition, WMO and its partners are giving young innovators a platform to develop local solutions that improve disaster preparedness, reduce risks and strengthen community response during extreme weather events.

Projects are expected to address real challenges faced by vulnerable communities while encouraging youth leadership in climate action. Proposals must be submitted by 31 August 2026, with detailed submission guidelines available on the competition's official webpage.

Nigerian project turned learning into action

The successful initiative supported in 2025 was GreenQuest: Flood Resilience through Gamification and Community Action in Nigeria. Led by Grace James, the project introduced an educational mobile game called GreenQuest: Rescue Tides to teach flood preparedness through interactive learning.

Around 250 students participated in game-based lessons, environmental awareness activities and practical workshops covering affordable flood mitigation techniques such as sandbag preparation and proper waste management. The game was also installed on about 50 mobile devices distributed to refugee youth through a partnership with Peddle Innovation Labs, helping extend flood safety education beyond classrooms.

Ugandan community strengthened local preparedness

Another award-winning initiative, SV4CASH: Smart Village for Climate Action Self-Help, was implemented in Uganda under the leadership of hydrologist Ajok Paska. The project assessed climate-related risks in Elegu Town and identified flooding as the area's most serious recurring hazard, alongside drought, strong winds and soil erosion.

The assessment encouraged practical community measures including better drainage systems, raising homes above flood levels, crop diversification and seasonal migration where necessary. At Elegu Primary School, about 70 students took part in a two-day programme that taught them how to recognise flood warning signs, understand risks and apply safety measures before, during and after flooding.

Building the next generation of climate leaders

The competition is jointly organised through the Associated Programme on Flood Management and the Integrated Drought Management Programme, partnerships between WMO and the Global Water Partnership, with support from the Water Youth Network. By backing youth-led innovation, the initiative seeks to strengthen local resilience while encouraging the next generation to take an active role in protecting communities from climate-related water hazards.