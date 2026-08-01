UNESCO Adds 25 New World Heritage Sites at Busan Session

UNESCO has added 25 new sites to the World Heritage List during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, Republic of Korea, marking a milestone for global heritage conservation and international cooperation.

The session saw the first-ever World Heritage inscriptions for Comoros, São Tomé and Príncipe, and South Sudan, bringing global recognition to cultural and natural treasures in three African nations that had not previously been represented on the list. All inscription decisions were adopted by consensus, reflecting the cooperative spirit that has guided the 1972 World Heritage Convention for more than five decades.

With the latest additions, the UNESCO World Heritage List now includes 1,273 sites across 173 countries.

New sites reflect greater global diversity

The Committee approved 19 cultural sites, five natural sites and one mixed site, while also extending the boundaries of two existing World Heritage properties, including Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats (Phase II) in the host country. It also re-examined Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after recognising additional values that strengthened its existing World Heritage status.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said the new inscriptions demonstrate the importance of protecting humanity's shared heritage while ensuring the World Heritage List better represents the world's cultural and natural diversity. He added that inscription is only the beginning of a long-term commitment to conserve sites and ensure they continue benefiting local communities.

Following the latest decisions, the number of countries without a World Heritage property has fallen from 26 to 23.

International action strengthens protection for threatened sites

The Committee also added six sites to the List of World Heritage in Danger, allowing them to receive enhanced technical and financial assistance for conservation. Three of the newly inscribed properties—Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape in South Sudan, Mount Amel Castles in Lebanon and Sebastia in the State of Palestine—were listed under UNESCO's emergency procedure because of growing threats linked to conflict and instability.

Three additional sites were added to the danger list: the Historic Inner City of Paramaribo in Suriname, An Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora in Ukraine and Tyre in Lebanon. At the same time, the Historic Centre of Vienna in Austria was removed from the danger list after improvements in its conservation status.

New strategy supports island nations and heritage conservation

Delegates also adopted the World Heritage Strategy for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) 2026–2034, the first long-term strategy dedicated to helping island nations identify, protect and manage their World Heritage sites. Backed by US$13 million, the initiative will strengthen heritage conservation while addressing climate change, sustainable development and community participation.

The session also highlighted UNESCO's growing recognition of sites of memory, with the Beaches of the D-Day Landings, Normandy, 1944, in France joining the World Heritage List to commemorate the Allied landings of 6 June 1944.

The 49th session of the World Heritage Committee will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, in 2027.