UNESCO Places Six Heritage Sites on World Heritage in Danger List

UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has added six sites to the List of World Heritage in Danger during its 48th session in Busan, Republic of Korea, responding to increasing risks from armed conflict, climate change, uncontrolled development and other threats.

Three of the sites—Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape in South Sudan, Mount Amel Castles in Lebanon and Sebastia in the State of Palestine—were inscribed through UNESCO's emergency procedure before being simultaneously placed on the danger list. The move provides the sites with stronger international recognition and access to technical and financial assistance for conservation.

UNESCO said the growing number of crises affecting cultural and natural heritage has made emergency action increasingly necessary to safeguard places of exceptional global value before irreversible damage occurs.

Three newly listed sites receive urgent protection

The Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape in South Sudan is home to the world's largest known terrestrial mammal migration and supports remarkable biodiversity alongside communities that have depended on the landscape for centuries through farming, herding and fishing. UNESCO identified commercial poaching, wildlife trafficking, infrastructure development and ongoing insecurity as major threats limiting conservation efforts.

In Lebanon, the Mount Amel Castles—a group of five historic fortresses reflecting centuries of military architecture from the Crusader, Islamic and Ottoman periods—face serious risks from the country's continuing conflict. The site had already received enhanced cultural protection in 2024 under UNESCO's heritage protection mechanisms before its World Heritage inscription.

The archaeological site of Sebastia in the State of Palestine preserves remains from multiple civilisations dating back to at least the ninth century BCE. UNESCO cited concerns over plans for a new national park, which could divide the site, alongside pressures from conflict, development, land-use changes and deterioration of historic remains.

Existing World Heritage sites added to danger list

The Committee also placed three previously recognised World Heritage properties on the danger list after determining that their outstanding universal value is under increasing threat.

The Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora in Ukraine was listed because ongoing occupation of Crimea has prevented Ukraine from managing and protecting the property. UNESCO reported significant deterioration caused by new construction and extensive archaeological excavations identified through satellite monitoring carried out with UNITAR/UNOSAT.

The Historic Inner City of Paramaribo in Suriname was added after the Committee concluded that recent construction projects, including a new National Assembly building and a parking structure, have damaged the city's historic urban landscape and reduced its authenticity.

The ancient city of Tyre in Lebanon was also placed on the danger list because ongoing hostilities continue to threaten its archaeological remains despite national efforts to strengthen protection measures.

International cooperation remains essential

UNESCO called for stronger international cooperation to protect threatened heritage sites, prevent the illicit trafficking of cultural property and support conservation efforts in areas affected by conflict and instability.

By placing these six locations on the List of World Heritage in Danger, the Committee has opened the way for additional technical expertise, financial support and coordinated international action to help preserve some of the world's most significant cultural and natural treasures for future generations.