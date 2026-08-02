Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits east coast of North Island in New Zealand, GFZ says
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the east coast of New Zealand's North Island on Sunday at a depth of 10 km.
- Country:
- New Zealand
An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck off the east coast of New Zealand's North Island on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to GFZ.
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