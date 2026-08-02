Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits east coast of North Island in New Zealand, GFZ says

​An ‌earthquake measuring ​magnitude ‌5.9 struck off the east coast ‌of New Zealand's ‌North Island on Sunday, ⁠the ​German ⁠Research Centre for ⁠Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The ​quake hit at ⁠a depth ⁠of ​10 km (6 miles), ⁠according to GFZ.