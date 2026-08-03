Australia confirms first mass mortality event from H5 bird flu in native seabirds

Australia has reported its first mass mortality event from H5 bird flu, with a large group of native seabirds in South Australia confirmed to have the deadly virus.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 08:33 IST
Australia confirms first mass mortality event from H5 bird flu in native seabirds
  • Country:
  • Australia

‌The first ​mass mortality event in Australia from H5 bird ‌flu has occurred in a large group of native seabirds inthe state of South Australia, ‌the federal government said on Monday.

Laboratory testing ‌by Australia's national science agency confirmed the virus was present in the group of sick ⁠and ​dead birds near ⁠the town of Cape Jaffa, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins ⁠said. "This is the first confirmed case ​of a mass mortality and obviously a very ⁠concerning development," she told reporters in Canberra.

"Australians should ⁠expect ​to see more spread and larger numbers now of wildlife being affected." Australia ⁠has now recorded 74 cases of the deadly ⁠virus since ⁠it first appeared in the country in June.

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