Two people hospitalised after building collapse in Sydney

Two people were hospitalised after a ‌building collapsed in a central area of Sydney on Monday, emergency services said.

A ‌spokesperson for New South Wales ‌Ambulance said it was called to an address in Ultimo, a suburb around 2 ⁠km (1.2 ​miles) from ⁠the city's central business district, just before ⁠11 a.m. (0100 GMT). Workers assessed seven patients ​at the scene, of whom ⁠two were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Footage ⁠from ​Australian television network Seven showed the collapsed wall of a ⁠large building that the channel said ⁠was located ⁠near a construction site.