Two people hospitalised after building collapse in Sydney
A building collapse in Sydney's Ultimo suburb on Monday left two people in serious condition, with seven patients assessed at the scene by emergency services.
- Country:
- Australia
Two people were hospitalised after a building collapsed in a central area of Sydney on Monday, emergency services said.
A spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance said it was called to an address in Ultimo, a suburb around 2 km (1.2 miles) from the city's central business district, just before 11 a.m. (0100 GMT). Workers assessed seven patients at the scene, of whom two were transported to hospital in serious condition.
Footage from Australian television network Seven showed the collapsed wall of a large building that the channel said was located near a construction site.