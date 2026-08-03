Two people hospitalised after building collapse in Sydney

A building collapse in Sydney's Ultimo suburb on Monday left two people in serious condition, with seven patients assessed at the scene by emergency services.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 08:11 IST
Two people hospitalised after building collapse in Sydney
  • Country:
  • Australia

Two people were hospitalised after a ‌building collapsed in a central area of Sydney on Monday, emergency services said.

A ‌spokesperson for New South Wales ‌Ambulance said it was called to an address in Ultimo, a suburb around 2 ⁠km (1.2 ​miles) from ⁠the city's central business district, just before ⁠11 a.m. (0100 GMT). Workers assessed seven patients ​at the scene, of whom ⁠two were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Footage ⁠from ​Australian television network Seven showed the collapsed wall of a ⁠large building that the channel said ⁠was located ⁠near a construction site.

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