Cuba's national electric grid collapses, plunging island into darkness
Cuba's national electricity grid collapsed on Sunday, plunging the island into darkness, following a series of frequent blackouts and a crippled energy infrastructure.
- Country:
- Cuba
Cuba's national electricity grid collapsed late on Sunday, the state-owned national electric utility said, plunging the island of about 10 million people into darkness as blackouts are becoming ever more frequent.
The Union Electrica de Cuba did not provide any further details in its posts on social media websites X and Facebook. The outage follows three nationwide blackouts in July and comes as a U.S.-imposed oil blockade has crippled the island's already aging energy infrastructure.