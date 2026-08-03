Cuba's national electric grid collapses, plunging island into darkness

Cuba's national electricity grid collapsed on Sunday, plunging the island into darkness, following a series of frequent blackouts and a crippled energy infrastructure.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 08:59 IST
Cuba's national electric grid collapses, plunging island into darkness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

​Cuba's national ‌electricity grid ​collapsed late on Sunday, the ‌state-owned national electric utility said, plunging the island of about ‌10 million people into ‌darkness as blackouts are becoming ever more frequent.

The Union Electrica ⁠de ​Cuba ⁠did not provide any further details ⁠in its posts on ​social media websites X and ⁠Facebook. The outage follows three ⁠nationwide ​blackouts in July and comes as a U.S.-imposed ⁠oil blockade has crippled the ⁠island's already ⁠aging energy infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026