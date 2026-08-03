Cuba's national electric grid collapses, plunging island into darkness

​Cuba's national ‌electricity grid ​collapsed late on Sunday, the ‌state-owned national electric utility said, plunging the island of about ‌10 million people into ‌darkness as blackouts are becoming ever more frequent.

The Union Electrica ⁠de ​Cuba ⁠did not provide any further details ⁠in its posts on ​social media websites X and ⁠Facebook. The outage follows three ⁠nationwide ​blackouts in July and comes as a U.S.-imposed ⁠oil blockade has crippled the ⁠island's already ⁠aging energy infrastructure.