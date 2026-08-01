EU naval force says Italian frigate escorts merchant vessel safely through Red Sea
A merchant vessel safely navigated the Red Sea under Italian frigate Bergamini's protection, as part of the EU's ASPIDES maritime security operation.
- Country:
- Italy
A merchant vessel safely passed through the Red Sea under the protection of the Italian frigate Bergamini, the European Union naval mission ASPIDES said on Saturday.
ASPIDES, the EU's defensive maritime security operation in the Red Sea, did not identify the vessel or disclose its flag, ownership or cargo details.
Shipping in the Red Sea has faced renewed disruption in recent weeks after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and subsequently attacked Saudi vessels, raising risks for commercial traffic and contributing to higher oil prices.