EU naval force says Italian frigate escorts merchant vessel safely through Red Sea

A merchant vessel safely navigated the Red Sea under Italian frigate Bergamini's protection, as part of the EU's ASPIDES maritime security operation.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 12:40 IST
EU naval force says Italian frigate escorts merchant vessel safely through Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A ​merchant vessel ​safely ‌passed through the ​Red Sea under the protection ‌of the Italian frigate Bergamini, the European Union naval mission ASPIDES ‌said on Saturday.

ASPIDES, the EU's ‌defensive maritime security operation in the Red Sea, did not identify ⁠the ​vessel ⁠or disclose its flag, ownership or cargo ⁠details.

Shipping in the Red ​Sea has faced renewed disruption ⁠in recent weeks after Yemen's Iran-aligned ⁠Houthis ​declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and subsequently ⁠attacked Saudi vessels, raising risks for ⁠commercial ⁠traffic and contributing to higher oil prices.

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026