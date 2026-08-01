EU naval force says Italian frigate escorts merchant vessel safely through Red Sea

A ​merchant vessel ​safely ‌passed through the ​Red Sea under the protection ‌of the Italian frigate Bergamini, the European Union naval mission ASPIDES ‌said on Saturday.

ASPIDES, the EU's ‌defensive maritime security operation in the Red Sea, did not identify ⁠the ​vessel ⁠or disclose its flag, ownership or cargo ⁠details.

Shipping in the Red ​Sea has faced renewed disruption ⁠in recent weeks after Yemen's Iran-aligned ⁠Houthis ​declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and subsequently ⁠attacked Saudi vessels, raising risks for ⁠commercial ⁠traffic and contributing to higher oil prices.