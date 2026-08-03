Iraq's Baiji refinery output unaffected by fire

​A fire at Iraq's ‌Salah al-Din refinery at the Baiji oil complex did not affect ‌production, the Iraqi state news agency ‌reported on Monday, citing North Refineries Company.

Baiji, located 180 km (111.85 miles) ⁠north ​of ⁠Baghdad, is the largest refinery complex in ⁠OPEC's second-biggest producer. Civil defence had extinguished ​a fire inside a ⁠hydrocracking unit at the refinery and no ⁠injuries ​were reported, the state news agency said.

The company ⁠said the cause of the fire ⁠was ⁠a "technical incident".