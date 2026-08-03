Iraq's Baiji refinery output unaffected by fire
A fire at Iraq's Baiji oil complex refinery was extinguished without affecting production, with no reported injuries, according to the Iraqi state news agency citing the North Refineries Company.
- Country:
- Iraq
A fire at Iraq's Salah al-Din refinery at the Baiji oil complex did not affect production, the Iraqi state news agency reported on Monday, citing North Refineries Company.
Baiji, located 180 km (111.85 miles) north of Baghdad, is the largest refinery complex in OPEC's second-biggest producer. Civil defence had extinguished a fire inside a hydrocracking unit at the refinery and no injuries were reported, the state news agency said.
The company said the cause of the fire was a "technical incident".
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