Reuters Science News Summary
Researchers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have found evidence of a catastrophic event in Neptune's moons and rings, likely caused by a Pluto-sized object billions of years ago.
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Webb telescope finds signs of ancient disaster for Neptune's moons
New observations of some of Neptune's moons and rings are providing evidence of a catastrophe that occurred billions of years ago around the solar system's outermost planet in which a Pluto-sized interloper caused a celestial demolition derby. Researchers used NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to examine the composition of three of Neptune's small inner moons — Proteus, Larissa and Galatea — and its inner dusty rings, and detected clay minerals that one might expect to find deep inside certain worlds in the outer reaches of the solar system. These magnesium-rich minerals are known to exist on the dwarf planet Ceres, which orbits in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and in some meteorites.