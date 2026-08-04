Russian forces capture another village in Ukraine, RIA reports
Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the Ukrainian village of Baksheivka in the Kharkiv region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian troops took control of the village of Baksheivka in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Defence Ministry.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
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