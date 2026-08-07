Scorching Seas: Heatwave Intensifies in Northeast China

A severe heatwave in northeast China draws holidaymakers to Dalian's beaches only to find the area even hotter than their hometowns. As climate change increases the frequency of heatwaves, temperatures in Dalian reached a record 37°C. The heat has driven power demands to new heights due to increased air conditioning usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 16:49 IST
Scorching Seas: Heatwave Intensifies in Northeast China
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  • Country:
  • China

Thousands of holidaymakers hoped to cool down at the sea in northeast China's Dalian, only to encounter temperatures hotter than their hometowns amidst an ongoing heatwave.

Fujiazhuang Park's beach in Dalian, renowned for its seafood and coastal views, was crowded with revelers on bright floats on Friday. This latest heatwave underscores the increasingly frequent weather phenomenon due to climate change, affecting northeastern China and even breaking records in the nearby Korean Peninsula.

On Friday, considered the first day of autumn in the Chinese agricultural calendar, Dalian reported a high of 37°C, nearly 10 degrees above average peaks from previous years. With the unrelenting heat, power demand has surged as locals rely heavily on air conditioning to cope.

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