Explosive Stories from the Final Frontier: Space Advances and Discoveries

Recent developments in science include the expansion of the IRIS2 satellite constellation by the EU, archaeological finds near the Colosseum, and rare astronomical observations. Highlights include a SpaceX rocket crashing into the moon, Blue Origin's rocket explosion cause identification, and a retired shepherd's unique eclipse viewing setup in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST
Explosive Stories from the Final Frontier: Space Advances and Discoveries
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  • European Union

The European Commission is taking a significant step forward in space exploration with a new agreement to expand the IRIS2 satellite constellation. Partnering with SpaceRISE, the contract boosts the constellation from planning to full-scale deployment with the addition of 66 new satellites.

Exciting news in archaeology: a second-century Roman building featuring mosaics and frescoes has been discovered near the Colosseum. The site is thought to have been used as barracks by ancient Roman firefighters, offering a fascinating glimpse into history mid-dig at the Villa Celimontana park.

In astronomical news, Spain prepares for its first visible total solar eclipse in over a century. Observers, including retired shepherd Joaquin Tapioles, anticipate the celestial event from custom observatories, while astronomers capture the end-to-end death of a star, broadening our understanding of stellar phenomena.

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