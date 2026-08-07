Explosive Stories from the Final Frontier: Space Advances and Discoveries

The European Commission is taking a significant step forward in space exploration with a new agreement to expand the IRIS2 satellite constellation. Partnering with SpaceRISE, the contract boosts the constellation from planning to full-scale deployment with the addition of 66 new satellites.

Exciting news in archaeology: a second-century Roman building featuring mosaics and frescoes has been discovered near the Colosseum. The site is thought to have been used as barracks by ancient Roman firefighters, offering a fascinating glimpse into history mid-dig at the Villa Celimontana park.

In astronomical news, Spain prepares for its first visible total solar eclipse in over a century. Observers, including retired shepherd Joaquin Tapioles, anticipate the celestial event from custom observatories, while astronomers capture the end-to-end death of a star, broadening our understanding of stellar phenomena.