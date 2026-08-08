From Satellites to Sperm Whales: This Week in Science

The latest science news includes the expansion of the IRIS2 satellite constellation, exposure of a Roman-era bridge on the Danube, a total solar eclipse in Spain, a SpaceX rocket crashing into the moon, and sperm whales using bubbles to stay submerged. It highlights breakthroughs and natural phenomena affecting the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 10:27 IST
From Satellites to Sperm Whales: This Week in Science
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  • European Union

The European Commission has entered into a contract with SpaceRISE to expand its IRIS2 satellite constellation, adding 66 satellites, and progressing towards full deployment. The project now encompasses 348 satellites, bringing it closer to operational status.

In Bulgaria, particularly low water levels on the Danube have uncovered portions of the Constantine Bridge's foundations. This situation grants archaeologists the chance to document one of the Roman Empire's engineering marvels, even as Europe grapples with severe drought due to record-breaking heatwaves this summer.

Retired shepherd Joaquin Tapioles, situated in a small Spanish farming village, is slated to observe a rare total solar eclipse from his self-made observatory. This event marks the first eclipse visible from the Iberian peninsula since 1912, drawing international attention from both domestic and foreign skywatchers.

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