The European Commission has entered into a contract with SpaceRISE to expand its IRIS2 satellite constellation, adding 66 satellites, and progressing towards full deployment. The project now encompasses 348 satellites, bringing it closer to operational status.

In Bulgaria, particularly low water levels on the Danube have uncovered portions of the Constantine Bridge's foundations. This situation grants archaeologists the chance to document one of the Roman Empire's engineering marvels, even as Europe grapples with severe drought due to record-breaking heatwaves this summer.

Retired shepherd Joaquin Tapioles, situated in a small Spanish farming village, is slated to observe a rare total solar eclipse from his self-made observatory. This event marks the first eclipse visible from the Iberian peninsula since 1912, drawing international attention from both domestic and foreign skywatchers.