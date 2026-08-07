Ma'a Nonu to Face All Blacks in Rugby Showdown

Ma'a Nonu, New Zealand's double World Cup winner, will compete against the All Blacks. He has been named on the bench for the Durban-based Sharks in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour's second fixture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:19 IST
Ma'a Nonu to Face All Blacks in Rugby Showdown
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand rugby icon, Ma'a Nonu, known for his stellar contributions to two World Cup victories, is set to face off against his former team, the All Blacks. The upcoming match is part of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, marking an exciting chapter for fans and players alike.

The Durban-based Sharks have strategically positioned Nonu on the bench for Tuesday’s eagerly anticipated fixture. This decision is expected to add depth and experience to the team, providing a potential game-changing advantage.

This match adds another layer of intrigue and competition to the storied rivalry, promising a thrilling encounter on the rugby field.

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