Wildfire Crisis in Summerland: A Community at Risk

A state of emergency was declared in Summerland, British Columbia, as wildfires ravaged western Canada, prompting evacuation orders. The Bald Range wildfire, out of control, expanded to 5,000 hectares, impacting local power and water systems.

Summerland suffered a power outage and issued a boil water notice due to untreated water entering the system after bypassing the treatment plant. The wildfire threat loomed over its 12,000 residents.

As Canada battles wildfires in various regions, international assistance has been summoned. In British Columbia, 1,500 firefighters are deployed amid heightened risks of new fires, with the province issuing multiple evacuation orders and alerts.