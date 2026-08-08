Jorge Messi: The Pillar Behind Lionel's Success

Jorge Messi, father of soccer legend Lionel Messi, passed away at age 68 in Rosario, Argentina. Known for his pivotal support in Lionel's career, Jorge's health had been declining. Lionel, who rejoined Inter Miami recently, always sought his father's approval, highlighting their strong bond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 19:21 IST
Jorge Messi: The Pillar Behind Lionel's Success
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Jorge Messi, father to renowned soccer star Lionel Messi, died at age 68 on Friday night in Rosario, Argentina, after a prolonged illness. His passing was confirmed by the family to Reuters, noting Jorge's final days were spent between home and a medical clinic, surrounded by loved ones.

Jorge was an unwavering figure in Lionel's life and career, serving not only as a supportive father but also as his son's representative during crucial years, including Lionel's time at Barcelona. His influence and support were deeply valued by Lionel, who consistently sought his father's approval.

Earlier post-World Cup, Lionel Messi displayed a mix of emotions amidst a successful match, later attributed to concerns about his father's health. The family had previously advised that Jorge was receiving medical treatment, underscoring the challenging times faced by one of soccer's most celebrated families.

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