Authorities underestimated the deadly risk posed by heatwaves, Swiss Re CEO Andreas Berger stated Sunday, as German states adjusted trucking restrictions to combat weather-related shipping challenges. Europe, identified as the fastest-warming continent, has seen thousands of heatwave-related deaths, primarily among those 65 and older, with France and Spain facing soaring temperatures.

Low water levels on significant European rivers have hindered shipping operations, leading to temporary relaxations in trucking regulations across German states to alleviate these bottlenecks. Berger emphasized the need to increase awareness around the dangers associated with heatwaves as Swiss Re noted a rise in net profits in early 2026.

With an estimated 11,900 heat-related fatalities in Germany alone reported by late July, primarily from extreme temperatures in June, measures such as relaxing transport restrictions have been implemented by states including North Rhine-Westphalia to ease supply chain strains caused by decreasing river water levels.