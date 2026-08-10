FDA Tightens Grip on Food Additives Amid 'Make America Healthy Again' Push

In a bid to strengthen the safety protocols in food consumption, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced new measures on Monday to regulate food additives. This move aligns with the Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative, led by President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The FDA introduced a proposed regulation that obligates food manufacturers to inform the agency when an additive is considered 'Generally Recognized as Safe' (GRAS). Historically, since 1958, manufacturers could self-determine GRAS status without comprehensive governmental assessment.

Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas emphasized that the rule aims to 'increase transparency and consumer confidence in the food supply.' Additionally, the FDA plans to provide guidance for fresh-cut produce processors to mitigate biological hazards following recent outbreaks sickening thousands across the U.S.