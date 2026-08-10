Drone Attack Sparks Tragedy in Russia’s Tatarstan Region

A Ukrainian drone attack claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals and injured 39 others, targeting both industrial and civilian locales in Nizhnekamsk, Russia's Tatarstan region. The primary site was an advanced oil refinery, as confirmed by city mayor Radmir Belyayev.

Unverified social media footage shows smoke billowing over what is presumed to be the refinery, reported various Russian media outlets. The TANECO refinery, part of Tatneft, had been previously struck by Ukraine in June, notable for processing 17 million tons of crude oil in 2024.

Following the attack resulting in significant casualties, Tatarstan's head, Rustam Minnikhanov, declared a period of mourning. This incident is part of a broader Ukrainian strategy targeting Russian oil refineries, a campaign linked to fuel shortages across Russia.