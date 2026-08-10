India Backs AI-Powered Device for Early Cervical Cancer Screening

India is supporting the commercial production of an indigenously developed portable digital colposcope that uses artificial intelligence to help detect cervical pre-cancerous lesions, opening the possibility of bringing screening closer to women who have limited access to specialised diagnostic facilities.

The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science & Technology, has signed an agreement with Visakhapatnam-based Griva Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. to support the manufacturing and commercialisation of GrivaVision. The portable device combines digital imaging, advanced optics and AI-assisted software to help gynaecologists identify abnormalities during cervical examinations, with commercial-scale manufacturing planned at a new facility in Kollam, Kerala.

GrivaVision Combines Portability, Digital Imaging and AI

GrivaVision brings a high-definition camera, built-in display, advanced optics, user-friendly controls and indigenous AI-enabled software into a single portable diagnostic platform. Designed for examining the vaginal canal and cervical lesions, the device can assist healthcare professionals in identifying signs of pre-cancerous changes during routine clinical examinations, making it useful in locations where access to larger diagnostic systems may be limited.

The technology has been designed in line with World Health Organization-approved Automated Visual Evaluation standards, while its software is compliant with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, allowing it to connect with India's growing digital health ecosystem. Its portable design could make screening easier to deliver at primary and community healthcare facilities, including areas where women may otherwise need to travel considerable distances for specialist services.

Manufacturing Facility Planned in Kollam, Kerala

Financial support from TDB will help Griva Healthcare move from technology development towards commercial-scale manufacturing at its upcoming facility in Kollam. The company currently carries out research and development activities at AIC-AMTZ Medivalley in Visakhapatnam, while the new manufacturing capability is expected to support wider deployment of the device.

GrivaVision is classified as a Class B non-invasive medical device and has a CDSCO Class B manufacturing licence. Development is being carried out according to ISO 13485 quality standards, while the proprietary hardware architecture has been patented in India by Griva Healthcare.

More than 50% of the product's components are already sourced within India, giving the project a strong localisation element. Larger-scale production could increase domestic sourcing further while providing an Indian alternative to imported cervical cancer diagnostic equipment.

Portable Screening Could Help Reach Underserved Women

Cervical cancer screening remains particularly important because identifying pre-cancerous changes early can allow medical intervention before the disease progresses. A portable system that combines imaging with AI-assisted assessment could help healthcare professionals extend screening beyond specialist hospitals into community and primary healthcare settings.

TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak said indigenous technologies such as GrivaVision show how medical devices, digital health and artificial intelligence can work together to address critical healthcare needs at scale. Griva Healthcare said the support would help move its technology into commercial manufacturing while expanding access to reliable screening, particularly in regions with limited specialised diagnostic infrastructure.