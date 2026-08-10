India Pushes Private Investment to Scale Up Biotech Innovation

India is looking to bring more private investment into its biotechnology ecosystem and create stronger connections between researchers, startups, established companies and investors so that home-grown technologies can reach commercial markets faster. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh called for greater industry participation while reviewing initiatives of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) with senior officials in New Delhi.

The discussions covered financing for technology-intensive projects, participation of Life Sciences Global Capability Centres (GCCs), use of Corporate Social Responsibility funds for biotechnology initiatives and new ways of connecting startups with investors. The government is also looking at wider industry outreach to give indigenous biotechnology products greater visibility in India and international markets.

BIRAC-RDIF Offers Rs 5 Crore to Rs 200 Crore Support

A major part of the discussion centred on the BIRAC Research, Development and Innovation Fund, or BIRAC-RDIF, which forms part of the government's Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3, 2025. The broader fund supports deep-tech innovation and indigenous manufacturing under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, with BIRAC serving as a Second Level Fund Manager for biotechnology.

BIRAC-RDIF focuses on high-risk and technology-intensive biotechnology projects covering Technology Readiness Levels 4 to 9, helping promising innovations move from development and validation towards commercial production. Eligible startups and companies can receive between Rs 5 crore and Rs 200 crore, covering up to 50% of a project's total cost through collateral-free long-term loans, equity and hybrid financial instruments.

Interest from the industry has already been significant. BIRAC received 198 applications after launching its first National Call for Proposals on February 13, 2026. Screening and evaluation of the first 50 applications has been completed, with eight Eligible Technology Entities selected on the recommendations of an expert Investment Committee and currently undergoing detailed due diligence before loan or equity agreements are finalised.

Life Sciences GCCs Could Connect With Indian Biotech Startups

India's growing network of Global Capability Centres could provide another route for biotechnology companies to access expertise, research infrastructure and commercial opportunities. The country hosts more than 1,700 GCCs employing around 1.9 million professionals, while life sciences and healthcare centres are increasingly working in fields such as biopharmaceuticals, medical devices and digital health.

BIRAC plans to map the infrastructure, pilot manufacturing and R&D requirements of existing and prospective Life Sciences GCCs and connect them with BioE3 bio-foundries, bio-incubators and Indian startups. Such connections could give domestic biotechnology ventures access to larger industry networks while allowing global companies operating in India to work more closely with local innovation.

Corporate Social Responsibility funding is also being explored for biotechnology-led projects in affordable healthcare, diagnostics, maternal and child health, nutrition, climate-resilient agriculture and skill development. BIRAC plans to use its scientific assessment capabilities and grant-management network to help channel suitable CSR investments into these areas.

New Investor Platform Planned for Biotechnology Startups

Access to growth-stage capital remains another area receiving attention, particularly for startups that have moved beyond early research but require substantial funding to commercialise their technologies. BIRAC has proposed a Startup Investor Connect platform where investment-ready biotechnology companies can engage directly with investors, develop partnerships and build networks needed for expansion.

BIRAC is also considering promotional initiatives at Jammu and Vadodara airports to showcase achievements of the Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC to companies, investors and international partners. Jammu is developing opportunities across biotechnology, healthcare and agricultural innovation, while Vadodara has an established pharmaceutical, biotechnology and manufacturing ecosystem.

The wider push brings financing, industry participation, startup support and commercialisation under a common strategy, giving Indian biotechnology companies more routes to turn scientific research into products that can compete in domestic and global markets.