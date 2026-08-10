Tragic Break: Chinese Rocket Fails Post-Liftoff

A Chinese rocket reportedly disintegrated shortly after launch from Wenchang, according to Reuters. The mission, carrying the Zhongxing-4B satellite via Long March 7A, remains unconfirmed by China’s space authorities. An article from China National Radio, initially reporting the launch, was later unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:38 IST
Tragic Break: Chinese Rocket Fails Post-Liftoff
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  • Country:
  • China

Reports emerged of a Chinese rocket breaking apart shortly after it was launched from the Wenchang space launch center in southern China. Reuters witnesses observed the incident, raising concerns about the mission's success.

The launch was intended to deploy the Zhongxing-4B satellite, also known as ChinaSat-4B, into orbit via a Long March 7A rocket. However, the aftermath of the launch remains uncertain.

Initially, a report from China National Radio confirmed the launch, but it was later made unavailable. As of now, China's space authorities have not provided an official statement regarding the mission's outcome.

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