China's Satellite Setback: Long March 7A Rocket Failure

The highly anticipated launch of China's ChinaSat-4B satellite aboard a Long March 7A rocket ended in failure on Monday due to a flight anomaly. The rocket, which lifted off from the Wenchang launch site at 8:02 p.m. Beijing time, suffered issues shortly after launch.

State news agency Xinhua confirmed the incident, stating that the cause of the flight anomaly is currently under investigation. Observers, including Reuters witnesses, reported seeing a bright flash in the night sky followed by several glowing fragments.

This mission marked the first known failure for the Long March 7A rocket since its inaugural flight in 2020. The rocket had previously returned to service in 2021, successfully completing multiple missions until now.