In a fierce escalation of conflict, Russian forces inflicted significant casualties on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. Missiles and aerial bombs were unleashed early Tuesday morning, claiming the lives of five individuals and leaving twenty others wounded, as reported by Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov via Telegram.

The grim aftermath of the assault is vividly captured in photographs shared by Fedorov. These images reveal the extensive damage inflicted, showing both buildings and vehicles engulfed in flames.

This tragic event underscores the dire situation faced by civilians in the region, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to bubble over into violent confrontations.