U.S. Executive Order Sparks Vaccine Debate

President Trump signed an executive order to limit childhood vaccinations to 11 immunizations, echoing anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s aims. Health experts criticize the change, stating it lacks scientific backing and may lead to more children being exposed to preventable diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 05:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 05:19 IST
U.S. Executive Order Sparks Vaccine Debate
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  • United States

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to limit the vaccination schedule for children to 11 immunizations. The order aligns with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s long-held stance against the current vaccine regimen.

Health experts have widely condemned the order, arguing that the measure lacks sufficient scientific evidence and could leave children vulnerable to preventable diseases. Members of the medical community, including pediatricians and vaccine manufacturers, argue that the American vaccination schedule is based on decades of research that reflects the country's specific health needs.

The new directive has sparked a federal battle over state vaccination laws and is raising concerns about parental confusion. The measure also faces criticism from some lawmakers, including Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who argue that the changes are misguided and founded on disputed beliefs.

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