Explosion at Rotterdam Port: LNG Terminals Unaffected

An explosion at Rotterdam port, specifically at a Gunvor Energy storage facility, has been reported but has not impacted the operational status of the LNG terminals, according to a port spokesperson. The reassurance comes amidst initial concerns about potential disruptions.

Further clarifications were provided regarding the explosion and its lack of connection to a power outage that occurred earlier on the same day. This has helped in reducing worries about a larger underlying issue affecting the port's operations.

Investigation efforts are underway as police look into multiple scenarios, with sabotage as one possibility. At this stage, there is no immediate evidence pointing toward deliberate foul play.