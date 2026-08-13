Explosion at Rotterdam Port: LNG Terminals Unaffected

A blast occurred at Rotterdam port's Gunvor Energy storage facility, yet it did not impact the functioning of LNG terminals, according to a port spokesperson. There is no link between the explosion and earlier power outages; however, police are investigating all possible scenarios, including sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 18:44 IST
Explosion at Rotterdam Port: LNG Terminals Unaffected
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  • Country:
  • Netherlands

An explosion at Rotterdam port, specifically at a Gunvor Energy storage facility, has been reported but has not impacted the operational status of the LNG terminals, according to a port spokesperson. The reassurance comes amidst initial concerns about potential disruptions.

Further clarifications were provided regarding the explosion and its lack of connection to a power outage that occurred earlier on the same day. This has helped in reducing worries about a larger underlying issue affecting the port's operations.

Investigation efforts are underway as police look into multiple scenarios, with sabotage as one possibility. At this stage, there is no immediate evidence pointing toward deliberate foul play.

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