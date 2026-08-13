Tech Rally Propels S&P 500 and Nasdaq to Record Heights Amid Economic Shifts

The S&P 500 achieved an intraday record high on Thursday, driven by technology stocks, while a decline in crude oil prices encouraged risk-taking among investors. A lower-than-expected producer price inflation reading further bolstered the market's performance.

Brent crude futures dropped by 2.2% after a streak of gains, reflecting concerns about weak global demand and rising U.S. oil stocks. Meanwhile, Middle East tensions, particularly between Iran and the United States, continued to affect the transportation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gains in tech stocks also buoyed the Nasdaq, with industry giants like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple showing positive trends. This shift indicates investors' renewed interest in profitable tech sectors while showing reluctance toward companies without clear profitability paths. Financial and healthcare stocks supported the Dow’s upward movement.