Tech Rally Propels S&P 500 and Nasdaq to Record Heights Amid Economic Shifts
The S&P 500 reached an intraday record high, driven by strong performances from technology stocks, as crude prices fell and inflation data underperformed expectations. The Nasdaq also surged while the Dow climbed steadily. Tech giants like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple boosted the market amidst evolving investor strategies focused on profitability.
- Country:
- United States
The S&P 500 achieved an intraday record high on Thursday, driven by technology stocks, while a decline in crude oil prices encouraged risk-taking among investors. A lower-than-expected producer price inflation reading further bolstered the market's performance.
Brent crude futures dropped by 2.2% after a streak of gains, reflecting concerns about weak global demand and rising U.S. oil stocks. Meanwhile, Middle East tensions, particularly between Iran and the United States, continued to affect the transportation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Gains in tech stocks also buoyed the Nasdaq, with industry giants like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple showing positive trends. This shift indicates investors' renewed interest in profitable tech sectors while showing reluctance toward companies without clear profitability paths. Financial and healthcare stocks supported the Dow’s upward movement.
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