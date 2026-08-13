Explosion at Rotterdam Port: Maintenance Mishap Disrupts Operations

A storage facility blast at Rotterdam port claimed one life and injured several, officials have confirmed. The explosion at Netherlands' key port, where petroleum products are stored, remains under investigation, though no sabotage evidence has emerged. The incident occurred during Gunvor's routine maintenance work.

Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, hosts major energy players such as Shell, Exxon Mobil, and BP. Despite the tense situation, Shell reported unaffected operations. The explosion was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time.

Following the blast, Exxonmobil ceased operations at a nearby refinery due to an unrelated power outage. Authorities reaffirmed no link between the explosion and the outage. Gunvor continues to support investigations involving local authorities.