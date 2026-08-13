Explosion at Rotterdam Port: Maintenance Mishap Disrupts Operations
An explosion at a Rotterdam port storage facility led to the death of one person and injuries to several others. The incident happened during maintenance work and is under investigation. Energy companies operating in the region, like Shell and Exxon Mobil, reported different levels of operational impact.
- Country:
- Netherlands
A storage facility blast at Rotterdam port claimed one life and injured several, officials have confirmed. The explosion at Netherlands' key port, where petroleum products are stored, remains under investigation, though no sabotage evidence has emerged. The incident occurred during Gunvor's routine maintenance work.
Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, hosts major energy players such as Shell, Exxon Mobil, and BP. Despite the tense situation, Shell reported unaffected operations. The explosion was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time.
Following the blast, Exxonmobil ceased operations at a nearby refinery due to an unrelated power outage. Authorities reaffirmed no link between the explosion and the outage. Gunvor continues to support investigations involving local authorities.
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