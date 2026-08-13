Wildfire Chaos in Halkidiki: Tourists Flee by Land & Sea

A fierce wildfire fueled by strong winds forced tourists and residents to evacuate villages in Halkidiki, Greece. The fire threatened homes and forests near popular resorts during peak holiday season. Over 140 firefighters, alongside aircraft and boats, joined the effort to battle the blaze and ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:16 IST
Wildfire Chaos in Halkidiki: Tourists Flee by Land & Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A wildfire in Halkidiki, northern Greece, prompted a hasty evacuation of tourists and residents on Thursday. Fierce winds spread the blaze, endangering homes and trees close to popular resorts at the height of the holiday season. Videos released by local media depicted scenes of people boarding dinghies and fire brigade boats in Siviri, as dense smoke filled the sky.

The fire brigade deployed more than 140 firefighters to tackle flames raging along the main road from Siviri to Kassandreia. Aerial support included nine aircraft and seven helicopters. A spokesman, Giannis Artopios, confirmed the priority was extinguishing the blaze and ensuring the safe evacuation of people. Fire boats, private vessels, and the Coast Guard facilitated the coastal evacuation.

Across Europe, heatwaves have exacerbated drought conditions, straining water resources and leaving vegetation dry. This has contributed to significant wildfire activity in Spain, France, and Greece, threatening unprecedented areas of land.

TRENDING

1
Revving Up Tensions: U.S. Auto Industry Faces Trade Turbulence

Revving Up Tensions: U.S. Auto Industry Faces Trade Turbulence

United States
2
Sara Curtis Sets New Backstroke World Record

Sara Curtis Sets New Backstroke World Record

Italy
3
Stormy Seas: Inside USS Abraham Lincoln's Extended Middle East Deployment

Stormy Seas: Inside USS Abraham Lincoln's Extended Middle East Deployment

United States
4
Saskatchewan Premier Urges Renewal of USMCA Amidst Tariff Talks

Saskatchewan Premier Urges Renewal of USMCA Amidst Tariff Talks

Canada

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026