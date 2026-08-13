Wildfire Chaos in Halkidiki: Tourists Flee by Land & Sea
A fierce wildfire fueled by strong winds forced tourists and residents to evacuate villages in Halkidiki, Greece. The fire threatened homes and forests near popular resorts during peak holiday season. Over 140 firefighters, alongside aircraft and boats, joined the effort to battle the blaze and ensure safety.
- Country:
- Greece
A wildfire in Halkidiki, northern Greece, prompted a hasty evacuation of tourists and residents on Thursday. Fierce winds spread the blaze, endangering homes and trees close to popular resorts at the height of the holiday season. Videos released by local media depicted scenes of people boarding dinghies and fire brigade boats in Siviri, as dense smoke filled the sky.
The fire brigade deployed more than 140 firefighters to tackle flames raging along the main road from Siviri to Kassandreia. Aerial support included nine aircraft and seven helicopters. A spokesman, Giannis Artopios, confirmed the priority was extinguishing the blaze and ensuring the safe evacuation of people. Fire boats, private vessels, and the Coast Guard facilitated the coastal evacuation.
Across Europe, heatwaves have exacerbated drought conditions, straining water resources and leaving vegetation dry. This has contributed to significant wildfire activity in Spain, France, and Greece, threatening unprecedented areas of land.
ALSO READ
-
Inferno in Halkidiki: Wildfire Forces Evacuation Amid Vacation Peak
-
Explosive Discovery: Bavarian Town on High Alert
-
Potential Threat on Tracks: Bavarian Police Initiate Precautionary Evacuations
-
Raging Fires: U.S. Wildfire Crisis Escalates Amid Rising Risks
-
Wildfire Chaos in Northern France: Campers Evacuate Amidst Heatwave