Wildfire Chaos in Halkidiki: Tourists Flee by Land & Sea

A wildfire in Halkidiki, northern Greece, prompted a hasty evacuation of tourists and residents on Thursday. Fierce winds spread the blaze, endangering homes and trees close to popular resorts at the height of the holiday season. Videos released by local media depicted scenes of people boarding dinghies and fire brigade boats in Siviri, as dense smoke filled the sky.

The fire brigade deployed more than 140 firefighters to tackle flames raging along the main road from Siviri to Kassandreia. Aerial support included nine aircraft and seven helicopters. A spokesman, Giannis Artopios, confirmed the priority was extinguishing the blaze and ensuring the safe evacuation of people. Fire boats, private vessels, and the Coast Guard facilitated the coastal evacuation.

Across Europe, heatwaves have exacerbated drought conditions, straining water resources and leaving vegetation dry. This has contributed to significant wildfire activity in Spain, France, and Greece, threatening unprecedented areas of land.