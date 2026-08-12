Fire at Sea: Bali-Lombok Ferry Rescue Mission
More than 200 passengers were rescued from a burning ferry traveling from Bali to Lombok. One person died in the incident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and examining whether overcrowding played a role. This event follows a similar ferry fire earlier this month.
- Country:
- Indonesia
A ferry traveling from Bali to Lombok caught fire, leading Indonesian authorities to conduct a large-scale rescue operation. More than 200 people were saved, yet one fatality was reported.
This incident closely follows another ferry fire in Indonesia, highlighting ongoing safety concerns associated with maritime travel within the archipelago, where ferries are a principal mode of transport.
Officials have not yet determined what caused the fire or if overcrowding was a factor. The disparities between the registered passengers and actual numbers prompted further investigation.