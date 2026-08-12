Fire at Sea: Bali-Lombok Ferry Rescue Mission

A ferry traveling from Bali to Lombok caught fire, leading Indonesian authorities to conduct a large-scale rescue operation. More than 200 people were saved, yet one fatality was reported.

This incident closely follows another ferry fire in Indonesia, highlighting ongoing safety concerns associated with maritime travel within the archipelago, where ferries are a principal mode of transport.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the fire or if overcrowding was a factor. The disparities between the registered passengers and actual numbers prompted further investigation.