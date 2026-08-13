Raging Fires: U.S. Wildfire Crisis Escalates Amid Rising Risks

Firefighters in the United States are combating wildfires at an unprecedented rate, with casualties mounting during this record-setting fire season, according to federal data.

The Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center noted an increase in wildfire entrapments, life-threatening situations for firefighting personnel this year, due to dangerous fire conditions fueled in part by climate change.

The approach of 'full suppression,' initiated during President Donald Trump's administration, is drawing criticism for exacerbating risks in volatile environments.