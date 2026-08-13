Raging Fires: U.S. Wildfire Crisis Escalates Amid Rising Risks
The U.S. is experiencing the highest rate of wildfire incidents in two decades, resulting in significant firefighter casualties. Entrapments have increased, and the 'full suppression' firefighting strategy is under scrutiny. Staffing cuts, intense fire conditions, and policies mandating aggressive fire tackling complicate the situation.
- Country:
- United States
Firefighters in the United States are combating wildfires at an unprecedented rate, with casualties mounting during this record-setting fire season, according to federal data.
The Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center noted an increase in wildfire entrapments, life-threatening situations for firefighting personnel this year, due to dangerous fire conditions fueled in part by climate change.
The approach of 'full suppression,' initiated during President Donald Trump's administration, is drawing criticism for exacerbating risks in volatile environments.