Tensions Surge: ADNOC Vessels Targeted in Hormuz Attacks

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) reported that two of its vessels were attacked during their passage through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, with no injuries. The UAE has accused Iran of being behind the assault.

This marks the second attack on ADNOC vessels within a week. The previous Saturday saw a similar incident, which the UAE denounced as Iranian aggression. The situation has since been managed, according to the UAE state news agency WAM.

The UAE Foreign Ministry has labeled the attacks as 'hostile' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, accusing Iran of using the strait to exert economic pressure, thus threatening both regional and global energy stability. Despite these disruptions, ADNOC commits to fulfilling customer demands in these testing conditions.