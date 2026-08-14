French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s
France's Constitution Council blocked President Macron's bill banning social media for under-15s, citing infringement on freedom of expression. The court flagged inadequate safeguards for age verification. Macron has tasked Prime Minister Lecornu to revise the bill, aiming for completion before the 2027 presidential election.
- Country:
- France
France's top judicial body has put a halt on a bill that sought to ban social media access for children under 15, citing concerns over infringement on freedom of expression.
The Constitutional Council stated that the law necessitates age verification for all, without outlining proper safeguards, thus failing legal compliance.
In response, President Emmanuel Macron tasked Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu with revising the bill. Macron aims for its implementation before France's 2027 presidential elections.