French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France's top judicial body has put a halt on a bill that sought to ban social media access for children under 15, citing concerns over infringement on freedom of expression.

The Constitutional Council stated that the law necessitates age verification for all, without outlining proper safeguards, thus failing legal compliance.

In response, President Emmanuel Macron tasked Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu with revising the bill. Macron aims for its implementation before France's 2027 presidential elections.