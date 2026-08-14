Investors Eye Retail Data and Middle East Developments Amid Market Mix

Wall Street's major indexes opened with varied performance on Friday, following the S&P 500's record-breaking close previously. Investors are closely analyzing recent retail sales figures and recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East to gauge the market's direction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a slight uptick at the open, rising 2.8 points, or 0.01%, to settle at 53842.8. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 7.6 points, or 0.10%, achieving a figure of 7806.6 as trading commenced.

The Nasdaq Composite joined the upward trend, climbing 48.1 points, or 0.18%, at the opening, with a starting value of 26851.148. The mixed performance reflects investor caution amid the present global economic and political climate.