Wildfires Ravage European Tourist Hotspots Amid Fierce Summer Heat
Wildfires ignited by strong winds and extreme heat have forced evacuations in Greece's Halkidiki region and Croatia's Dalmatian coast. The fires destroyed properties and strained resources amid Europe's recurring heatwaves, with hundreds evacuated from Greek resorts and major roads closed in Croatia to combat the fires' spread.
- Country:
- Greece
Tourists and residents in northern Greece's Halkidiki region fled villages on Thursday as aggressive wildfires, spurred by fierce winds, consumed homes and forested areas near popular holiday spots. The blaze, intensified by recent heatwaves, forced evacuations by land and sea.
Similar scenes unfolded along Croatia's Dalmatian coast, where fires shut down a major highway near Lokva Rogoznica. Drought conditions across Europe have exacerbated wildfire risks, with severe damage reported in Spain, France, and Greece this summer.
The Greek coast guard evacuated over 300 individuals by boat from Siviri, while firefighters and aircraft battled flames threatening holiday apartments. Croatian media depicted flames encroaching on coastal roads, prompting further evacuations as local fire departments responded.
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