Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's $400M White House Ballroom

President Trump's administration seeks Supreme Court permission to continue constructing a White House ballroom after the appeals court blocks it. The project, costing $400 million, was halted for lacking congressional approval. Trump argues it's necessary for security, claiming threats to his safety justify the unauthorized development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:10 IST
Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's $400M White House Ballroom
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  • United States

The Trump administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to permit the continued construction of a $400 million White House ballroom. This request follows an appeals court ruling that the project lacked the required Congressional approval.

Justice Department lawyers maintain the ballroom's construction is essential for national security, citing past threats against President Trump. The D.C. Circuit previously ordered the halt of above-ground work in a 2-1 ruling, aligning with a lower court's decision that such matters require Congressional decision.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation opposes the project which began without approval. Trump insists on its security necessity, while the D.C. Circuit comments that national security concerns don't bypass legal requirements.

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