Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's $400M White House Ballroom

The Trump administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to permit the continued construction of a $400 million White House ballroom. This request follows an appeals court ruling that the project lacked the required Congressional approval.

Justice Department lawyers maintain the ballroom's construction is essential for national security, citing past threats against President Trump. The D.C. Circuit previously ordered the halt of above-ground work in a 2-1 ruling, aligning with a lower court's decision that such matters require Congressional decision.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation opposes the project which began without approval. Trump insists on its security necessity, while the D.C. Circuit comments that national security concerns don't bypass legal requirements.