Sunken Warships Resurface as Danube Drought Exposes WWII Relics

In an unexpected twist of nature and history, World War II German warships have resurfaced on the Danube River in eastern Serbia. Due to record-low water levels, these decades-old relics have emerged from their watery graves, offering a stark reminder of the past.

Local fisherman Ljubisa Karalic highlights the unprecedented nature of this event, stating that these submerged vessels have never been visible before. The extraordinary sight is attributed to a series of severe heatwaves across Europe, sparking an unprecedented drought affecting major waterways, including the Danube and Rhine.

Environmental concerns mount as Serbia's Hydrometeorological Service alerts to the ecological threats posed by the high temperatures and reduced water levels, which accelerate harmful microorganism growth and deplete oxygen in the river water. Hopes are pinned on incoming rains to alleviate this critical situation.