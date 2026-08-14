Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations Amid Phase-Out Plans

The Spanish government has decided to extend the operations of the Almaraz nuclear plant until June 2030, according to an announcement in Spain's official gazette on Friday. This decision marks a delay in the country’s previously scheduled nuclear phase-out.

The Almaraz facility's nuclear reactors were originally set to kick off Spain's nuclear energy reduction process beginning in 2027. The new timeline extends their operational period by three years, affecting the initial plans to reduce nuclear dependency.

This move is crucial for Spain's future energy strategy, bringing into question the feasibility of their phase-out schedule and the subsequent energy resource shift that was anticipated.