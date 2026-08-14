Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations Amid Phase-Out Plans

The Spanish government has announced an extension for the Almaraz nuclear plant operations until June 2030. Originally, Almaraz was slated to begin Spain's nuclear phase-out in 2027. This extension signals a delay in the planned reduction of nuclear energy as outlined in Spain's initial energy policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:39 IST
Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations Amid Phase-Out Plans
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government has decided to extend the operations of the Almaraz nuclear plant until June 2030, according to an announcement in Spain's official gazette on Friday. This decision marks a delay in the country’s previously scheduled nuclear phase-out.

The Almaraz facility's nuclear reactors were originally set to kick off Spain's nuclear energy reduction process beginning in 2027. The new timeline extends their operational period by three years, affecting the initial plans to reduce nuclear dependency.

This move is crucial for Spain's future energy strategy, bringing into question the feasibility of their phase-out schedule and the subsequent energy resource shift that was anticipated.

TRENDING

1
Baloch Voice for Justice Challenges Official Narrative of Giddar Bombing

Baloch Voice for Justice Challenges Official Narrative of Giddar Bombing

Global
2
Cyber Heist: French Taxpayer Data Breach

Cyber Heist: French Taxpayer Data Breach

France
3
Balochistan Civilian Casualties Spark Outcry: Paank Calls for Accountability

Balochistan Civilian Casualties Spark Outcry: Paank Calls for Accountability

Global
4
Call for Justice: PoJK Human Rights Council Demands Accountability

Call for Justice: PoJK Human Rights Council Demands Accountability

PoJK

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026