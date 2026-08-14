Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations Amid Energy Concerns

Spain has decided to extend the operations of the Almaraz nuclear plant until June 2030, as noted in a recent gazette. Initially, it was planned to begin shutdowns in 2027, but changes in fossil fuel market conditions have influenced the decision. The overall nuclear phase-out target remains in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:54 IST
Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations Amid Energy Concerns
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a strategic move addressing changing energy landscapes, the Spanish government has extended operations at the Almaraz nuclear plant till June 2030. This decision, formalized in Friday's official gazette, highlights Spain's response to global energy shifts partly spurred by the Iran war.

The Almaraz plant, initially set to be the first to shut down in 2027 as part of Spain's broader nuclear phase-out, will now continue its operations for three more years. This extension, however, does not disrupt the overall timeline, which aims for the complete phase-out of Spain's nuclear fleet by 2035.

The decision underscores concerns over fossil fuel prices and supply, exacerbated by the Iran conflict, while asserting minimal implications for the country's renewable energy goals.

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