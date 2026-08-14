El Niño Causes Seabird Migration: Signs of Ecosystem Disruption

Seabirds native to the chilly waters off Peru and Chile are now seen in the warm waves of Panama Bay, driven far from their usual haunts by a potent El Niño, which has disturbed marine food supplies across the eastern Pacific.

The significant appearance of these birds is attributed to rising sea temperatures pushing fish like anchovies and sardines out of their typical habitats, compelling seabirds to voyage for sustenance. This phenomenon is a stark reminder of the fragile balance in marine ecosystems, incarnating how swiftly wildlife must adjust to rapid oceanic changes.

El Niño, a cyclical ocean heating event in the Pacific, often results in escalating global temperatures. The latest strong El Niño is expected to become more intense, affecting weather systems worldwide. While these rare avian visitors excite bird enthusiasts in Panama City, they signal crucial ecological warnings of food chain disruptions.