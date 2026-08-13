Typhoon Dolphin: A Rare Weather Phenomenon Rewriting China's Rainfall Records

Typhoon Dolphin has emerged as a notable weather event, impacting vast regions of China with unprecedented rainfall. After making landfall, it continued to unleash heavy rains across the eastern, central, and northern parts of the country, reminiscent of Typhoon Doksuri's impact in 2023.

Single-day records were shattered at multiple weather stations, with the province of Zhejiang witnessing its heaviest rainfall from a typhoon. The storm's remarkable longevity, attributed to El Niño conditions, has accentuated its potential as a fierce weather phenomenon.

Experts link the increased likelihood of such intense storms to climate change, warning of a growing threat of typhoons in East Asia. The enhanced atmospheric moisture content, a product of global warming, allows typhoons to maintain substantial precipitation, even far inland.