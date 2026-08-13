Crisis in Venezuela: Power Cuts and Drought Loom After Earthquakes

Venezuela faces a dual crisis as the government urges power and water conservation following devastating earthquakes. Amidst looming drought, widespread energy shortages have triggered protests and disruptions, exacerbated by years of underinvestment. The situation threatens the nation's recovery efforts and contributes to economic hardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:30 IST
Crisis in Venezuela: Power Cuts and Drought Loom After Earthquakes
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Less than two months after twin earthquakes left over 6,000 people dead, Venezuelans are being urged by the government to conserve power and water supplies.

As a potential drought looms, many view this as a precursor to more widespread electricity outages. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez stated that El Niño is having an impact on Venezuela, necessitating urgent conservation efforts.

Widespread power shortages and years of underinvestment have aggravated the crisis, leading to protests and economic disruption. Authorities aim to restore capacity ahead of worsening conditions, but skepticism remains due to previous unmet promises.

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