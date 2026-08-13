Crisis in Venezuela: Power Cuts and Drought Loom After Earthquakes

Less than two months after twin earthquakes left over 6,000 people dead, Venezuelans are being urged by the government to conserve power and water supplies.

As a potential drought looms, many view this as a precursor to more widespread electricity outages. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez stated that El Niño is having an impact on Venezuela, necessitating urgent conservation efforts.

Widespread power shortages and years of underinvestment have aggravated the crisis, leading to protests and economic disruption. Authorities aim to restore capacity ahead of worsening conditions, but skepticism remains due to previous unmet promises.